The SEC has suspended three Florida players and one Tennessee player following an on-field fight that occurred on the last play of the Gators' 29-16 win over the Volunteers in Week 3.

Florida offensive linemen Damieon George Jr. and Micah Mazzccua, along with tight end Dante Zanders, will miss the first half of the Gators' next game -- a home tilt vs. Charlotte on Saturday night. Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will also be suspended for the first half of the Vols' home meeting with UTSA on Saturday afternoon.

The suspensions follow a video review in conjunction with the SEC office.

The ugly incident began when Volunteer defensive lineman Omari Thomas issued a late hit on Florida quarterback Graham Mertz on a kneel down with four seconds left in the game. Pushing ensues before George emerged from the scrum and shoved Thomas. A few yards away, Mazzccua threw a punch at Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden. Norman-Lott could also be seen throwing punches amid the chaos.

Florida jumped all over Tennessee and took a 26-7 lead into halftime, despite the Volunteers being close to a touchdown favorite in the matchup. The Volunteers have not topped the Gators in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since 2003. The way Florida dominated from the moment the game began almost certainly led to the frustration that led to the postgame skirmish.