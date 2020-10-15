Who's Playing

Texas State @ South Alabama

Current Records: Texas State 1-4; South Alabama 1-2

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Texas State Bobcats at noon ET Oct. 17 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Jaguars found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-10 punch to the gut against the UAB Blazers three weeks ago. A silver lining for South Alabama was the play of RB Carlos Davis, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, Texas State lost to the Troy Trojans on the road by a decisive 37-17 margin. Texas State was down 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Texas State back was the mediocre play of QB Brady McBride, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 3.32 yards per passing attempt.

The losses put South Alabama at 1-2 and the Bobcats at 1-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars rank 14th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. But Texas State comes into the contest boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the nation at ten. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile,, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile,, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas State have won two out of their last three games against South Alabama.