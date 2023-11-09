The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) will battle in a Sun Belt Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Southern Miss has dominated this matchup across history, owning a 41-11-1 record over the Ragin' Cajuns. The Golden Eagles have also won 10 straight outings, dating back to 1994. In 2022, the Golden Eagles beat Louisiana 39-24.

Kickoff from Cajun Field in Louisiana is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ragin' Cajuns are 10-point favorites in the latest Southern Miss vs. Louisiana odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Louisiana vs. Southern Miss picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Miss vs. Louisana and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Louisiana vs. Southern Miss:

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana spread: Ragin' Cajuns -10

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana over/under: 51.5 points

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana money line: Ragin' Cajuns -407, Golden Eagles +316

USM: The Golden Eagles are 2-6 against the spread in 2023

ULL: The Rajin' Cajuns are 3-5 against the spread in 2023

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana picks: See picks at SportsLine

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Louisiana can cover

Louisana has a talented receiver room. Senior receiver Peter LeBlanc has impressive deep speed and tracking skills. LeBlanc leads the team in yards (375) and touchdowns (4) on 32 receptions. The Louisiana native is coming off his best performance of the year, compiling 129 yards and one score.

Sophomore receiver Robert Williams is second on the team in receiving yards (313) and touchdowns (3). On Oct. 7 against Texas State, Williams notched five catches for a season-high 90 yards and one touchdown. Junior receiver Jacob Bernard is another reliable pass catcher. Bernard has caught 24 passes for 313 yards in eight games this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Southern Miss can cover

The Golden Eagles will try to get their rushing offense going. They are currently sixth in the conference in rushing yards per game (162.6). Junior running back Frank Gore Jr. is the focal point of this ground game. Gore Jr. has a compact build with impressive power. The Florida native is fifth in the Sun Belt in rushing yards (812) and sixth in yards per game (90.2) with seven rushing touchdowns.

Gore Jr. has gone over 100 rushing yards in four games thus far. In the win over UL Monroe, he racked up 131 yards and one touchdown. Freshman running back Kenyon Clay changes the pace when he touches the field. Clay has great vision to pick up quality yards. The Mississippi native has supplied 142 over the last three weeks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Southern Miss vs. Louisiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern Miss vs. Louisiana, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's up well over $2k all-time on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.