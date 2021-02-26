The Southern University Jaguars kick off their NCAA Division I FCS spring football season when they take on the Alabama State Hornets in a Southwestern Athletic Conference crossover game on Friday. This will be the first game for both teams since the fall season was canceled due to COVID-19. Southern University, which won the SWAC West at 6-1 and was 8-5 overall in 2019, was 2-5 on the road last season. Alabama State, which tied for second in the SWAC East with Alabama A&M at 4-3 and was 5-6 overall a year ago, was 2-3 at home in 2019.

Kickoff from ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Southern University leads the all-time series 28-12. The Jaguars are seven-point favorites in the latest Southern University vs. Alabama State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 51.5. Before making your Alabama State vs. Southern University picks, you'll want to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective, and is a specialist when it comes to picking all levels of college football. He enjoyed a dominant 2019 season, going 116-79 against the spread while returning nearly $3,000 to $100 bettors.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Southern vs. Alabama State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Alabama State vs. Southern:

Southern University vs. Alabama State spread: Southern -7

Southern University vs. Alabama State over-under: 51.5 points

Southern University vs. Alabama State money line: Southern University -290, Alabama State +235

SU: The Jaguars averaged 228.6 rushing yards per game last season

ASU: Long snapper Luke Barnes was named to the Special Teams U All-American selection watch list, one of five FCS players to earn the honor

Why Southern University can cover



The Jaguars return a big part of their offense in redshirt senior LaDarius Skelton, who played in 13 games a year ago. He completed 153-of-251 passes (60.9 percent) for 1,642 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted nine times and had a rating of 125.8. Skelton also led the team in rushing, carrying 189 times for 870 yards (4.6 average) and 14 touchdowns. He had five games where he had multiple touchdown passes or rushing TDs.

Also powering the offense is redshirt senior running back Devon Benn. He started all 13 games and was second on the team in rushing with 811 yards on 153 carries with seven touchdowns. He rushed for a season-high 120 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns against Virginia University of Lynchburg. Benn finished sixth in receiving for the Jaguars with 24 receptions for 160 yards.

Why Alabama State can cover

The Hornets also return some offensive pop, led by senior running back Ezra Gray. Gray led Alabama State in rushing in 2019, carrying 157 times for 654 yards (4.2 average) and two touchdowns. He reached 1,000 career rushing yards against Alabama A&M at the Magic City Classic and averaged a team-high 59.45 yards per game on the ground.

Explosive wide receiver Michael Jefferson also returns. In 11 games, he made 49 receptions for 767 yards (15.6 average) and 12 touchdowns. Jefferson, who had a season-long 82-yard reception, hauled in three TD receptions against both Tuskegee and Texas Southern. He hauled in a season-high eight receptions for 81 yards against Grambling State.

How to make Alabama State vs. Southern picks

Hunt has studied the matchup and found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern vs. Alabama State? And what crucial X-factor causes one side to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over, all from the proven expert who specializes in picking all levels of college football.