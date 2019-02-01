Super Bowl 2019: How the Rams and Patriots starters rated as high school recruits

The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will square off Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in Super Bowl LIII, with some of the game's biggest stars littering both rosters. But has it always been this way?

Many of the starters on Sunday will have dealt with hype and expectations throughout their careers, while others have been underdogs their entire careers. Let's take a look at the starters in the game, and how the 247Sports Composite viewed them as prospects coming out of high school.

Let's start with the star-studded Rams offense.

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Jared Goff 4 No. 213 No. 15 Pro-style QB RB Todd Gurley 4 No. 73 No. 6 RB WR Brandin Cooks 3 No. 371 No. 47 WR WR Robert Woods 5 No. 3 No. 1 Athlete WR Josh Reynolds 3

No. 1,087 No. 153 WR TE Tyler Higbee 2 No. 2,162 No. 91 TE LT Andrew Whitworth 5 No. 38 No. 1 OG LG Rodger Saffold 2 No. 1,690 No. 126 OT C John Sullivan 4 No. 75 No. 2 C RG Austin Blythe 4 No. 248 No. 10 OG RT Rob Havenstein 3 No. 649 No. 30 OG

Six of the 11 starters had four or more stars coming out of high school, but Saffold and Higbee came a long way after being counted out during high school. The average star rating of the Rams offense is 3.55, which suggests that the recruiting services pegged most of the players right.

Now, let's check out the other side of the ball for the NFC champion Rams.

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank DE Michael Brockers 4 No. 191 No. 10 DE DT Ndamukong Suh 4 No. 48 No. 6 DT DE Aaron Donald 3 No. 353 No. 30 DT LB Samson Ebukam N/A Unranked Unranked LB Mark Barron 4 No. 71 No. 3 S LB Cory Littleton 3 No. 1,517 No. 74 DE LB Dante Fowler 5 No. 36 No. 3 DE CB Aqib Talib 2 No. 1,461 No. 120 CB CB Marcus Peters 3 No. 489 No. 34 CB S John Johnson III 2 No. 1,981 No. 146 S S Lamarcus Joyner 5 No. 12 No. 2 Athlete

With four players with either quadruple-digit rankings or no ranking at all, it's nice to see so many underdogs find success at the game's highest level. When you combine them with stars like Fowler and Joyner, you find a deep and versatile defense that averages a 3.18 star ranking and is a big reason why the Rams are playing on Sunday.

Now let's take a peek at the Patriots offense.

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Tom Brady N/A Unranked Unranked RB Sony Michel 5 No. 20 No. 3 RB RB James White 3 No. 511 No. 42 RB

WR Julian Edelman 3 No. 103 No. 4 Dual-threat QB WR Chris Hogan N/A Unranked Unranked TE Rob Gronkowski 4 No 101 No. 4 TE LT Trent Brown 3 No. 22 No. 2 OT LG Joe Thuney 2 No. 1,498 No. 129 OT C David Andrews 3 No. 495 No. 8 C RG Shaq Mason 3 No. 1,172 No. 75 OG RT Marcus Cannon 3 No. 774 No. 49 OG

It's pretty remarkable to see what the Patriots offense has done with the ultimate underdog Brady at quarterback, a starting wide receiver who was a quarterback in high school and college, and the other wide receiver not having a single star to his name. The average star rating of the Patriots offense is 2.64, which makes it a team full of players who had chips on their shoulders coming out of high school.

What about the Pats defense? Let's take a look.

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank DE Trey Flowers 3 No. 1,369 No. 62 DE DT Lawrence Guy 4 No. 171 No. 11 DT DT Malcom Brown 5 No. 9 No. 2 DT DE Deatrich Wise, Jr. 3 No. 381 No. 25 DE LB Kyle Van Noy 4 No. 266 No. 13 Athlete LB Elandon Roberts N/A Unranked Unranked LB Dont'a Hightower 4 No. 303 No. 25 LB CB Stephon Gilmore 4 No. 34 No. 6 CB CB Jason McCourty 0 Unranked Unranked S Devin McCourty 2 No. 1,304 No. 84 S S Patrick Chung 2 No. 1,008 No. 67 S

Coach Bill Belichick is doing less with more with this defense. With two players unranked, three ranked outside of the top 1,000 and an average star ranking of 2.82, the respective colleges of the Patriots defensive starters and their coaches at the pro level deserve a ton of credit for building this unit into one of the league's best.

Overall, the Rams hold the edge over the Patriots in star rating among starters at 3.36-2.73. Will it matter come Sunday? That remains to be seen. Either way, it's interesting to see the differences in the two rosters as these players progressed through the ranks.