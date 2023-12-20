The South Florida Bulls (6-6) and the Syracuse Orange (6-6) battle in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Thursday. The Bulls ended the season well, winning two of their last three games. On Nov. 25, the Bulls dominated Charlotte 48-14. Likewise, Syracuse finished the regular season with a victory. In Week 13, the Orange beat Wake Forest 35-31 to get to bowl eligibility. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (shoulder) will miss this game.

Kickoff from FAU Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Orange are 3-point favorites in the latest South Florida vs. Syracuse odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 56.5.

Syracuse vs. South Florida spread: Orange -3

Syracuse vs. South Florida over/under: 56.5 points

Syracuse vs. South Florida money line: Orange -156, Bulls +130

USF: Hit the game total Over in 7 of last 9 games

SYR: 5-6 ATS against FBS competition this season

Why South Florida can cover

South Florida's offense has impressive balance and playmakers all across the field. The Bulls were ranked fifth in the American Conference in scoring (30.8), third in total offense (455.3) and also third in rushing offense (184.7). Freshman quarterback Byrum Brown is an athletic, dual-threat weapon under center. Brown has the arm strength to make throws at all three levels with the elusiveness in open space.

The North Carolina native has thrown for 3,078 passing yards, 745 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns. He has tossed at least 250 passing yards and two total touchdowns in seven games thus far. In his last outing against Charlotte, Brown went 22 of 30 for 253 passing yards and four passing scores. He's also rushed for 43 yards and another touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why Syracuse cover

The Orange offense is driven by the ground game. Syracuse was fourth in the ACC in rushing yards per game (185). Sophomore running back LeQuint Allen uses his terrific vision to find the open gap and pick up positive yards. The New Jersey native was third in the ACC in rushing yards (1,062) and second in rushing yards per game (88.5) with nine rushing touchdowns.

He finished the regular season with over 100 rushing yards in five of the last six outings. On Nov. 18 against Georgia Tech, Allen racked up 120 rush yards and two scores. Sophomore receiver Umari Hatcher has been a quality pass-catcher. Hatcher wins his matchup downfield and owns good speed. The Virginia native secured 30 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns. In his last game, Hatcher reeled in five catches for 76 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

