The UCF Knights and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic Conference clash at noon ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is 3-4 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Knights are 4-3 overall and 0-3 on the road. Since joining the AAC, the two teams have played in each of the last eight seasons and UCF has a 6-2 edge in the series with double-digit wins in each of the last four games. However, both teams are 2-5 against the spread this season and both schools have work to do to earn bowl eligibility.

Temple vs. UCF spread: Temple +10.5

Temple vs. UCF over-under: 52 points

What you need to know about Temple

The Owls ended up getting blown out by the South Florida Bulls when they played last Saturday, losing 34-14. Temple's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Randle Jones, who caught four passes for one touchdown and 100 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Jones' 70-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

After missing over a month, the sixth-year senior has provided some big-play ability that had been missing from the Temple offense. He now has 18 catches for 340 yards and three scores in four games. However, Temple has still put up less than 240 yards in each of its last two games.

What you need to know about UCF

Meanwhile, the Memphis Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday UCF proved too difficult a challenge. The Knights strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the contest 24-7. The victory came about even with UCF handicapping themselves with 95 penalty yards. UCF's WR Ryan O'Keefe was one of the most active players for the squad, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving touchdown.

The UCF defense came up big in that victory, limiting a potent Memphis offense to just 297 yards of total offense and forcing four turnovers. With Temple turning the ball over five times in its last two games, the UCF defense will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday and winning the turnover battle would go a long way towards a win/cover.

