Tennessee fans are irate about reports of Greg Schiano becoming next coach
Let's just say Vols fans aren't happy with the news
Tennessee fans wanted a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach to take over after the ill-fated Butch Jones experiment, but it appears that they might be getting the wrong former Bucs coach.
No, Jon Gruden isn't walking through that door.
According to reports, Greg Schiano -- who coached the franchise from 2012-13 and had success building Rutgers into a relevant program from 2001-11 -- is close to taking control of a program desperate for national relevancy after a winless SEC campaign in 2017.
Let's just say that the news wasn't well-received.
The last of those tweets is in reference to Schiano's reported knowledge of Jerry Sandusky's abuse of young boys when the two served as assistants on Penn State's staff. But it's not just fans showing anger. Local politicians have voiced their displeasure with the news as well.
Former players? They're getting in on the action too.
Local beat writers, national writers outside of the college football world and many, many others are chiming in as well.
Schiano is currently the defensive coordinator for Ohio State, which plays undefeated Wisconsin for the Big Ten title on Saturday night in Indianapolis and could make the College Football Playoff with a win.
-
Texas A&M fires coach Kevin Sumlin
LSU blew out Texas A&M 45-21 as Sumlin's Aggies fell to 7-5 in 2017
-
Venables, Norvell emerging at Arkansas
Arkansas fired Bret Bielema on Friday after a 4-8 season
-
Report: Tennessee to hire Greg Schiano
Schiano is currently the defensive coordinator for Ohio State
-
Week 13 CFB Players of the Week
It was an eventful weekend for some of the game's biggest stars in Week 13
-
AP Top 25 Poll: Clemson takes No. 1
Alabama dropped to No. 5 after losing to Auburn, which is now No. 4
-
Conference championship week odds, lines
It's championship weekend, which means its time to make some money
Add a Comment