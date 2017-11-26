Tennessee fans are irate about reports of Greg Schiano becoming next coach

Let's just say Vols fans aren't happy with the news

Tennessee fans wanted a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach to take over after the ill-fated Butch Jones experiment, but it appears that they might be getting the wrong former Bucs coach.

No, Jon Gruden isn't walking through that door.

According to reports, Greg Schiano -- who coached the franchise from 2012-13 and had success building Rutgers into a relevant program from 2001-11 -- is close to taking control of a program desperate for national relevancy after a winless SEC campaign in 2017.

Let's just say that the news wasn't well-received. 

The last of those tweets is in reference to Schiano's reported knowledge of Jerry Sandusky's abuse of young boys when the two served as assistants on Penn State's staff. But it's not just fans showing anger. Local politicians have voiced their displeasure with the news as well.

Former players? They're getting in on the action too.

Local beat writers, national writers outside of the college football world and many, many others are chiming in as well.

Schiano is currently the defensive coordinator for Ohio State, which plays undefeated Wisconsin for the Big Ten title on Saturday night in Indianapolis and could make the College Football Playoff with a win.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

