No. 11 Alabama (6-1) will try to get revenge for last year's rivalry loss when it hosts No. 17 Tennessee (5-1) on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had their 15-game winning streak in the series snapped on a last-second field goal at Neyland Stadium last year, but they have not lost to the Vols at home since a five-overtime thriller in 2003. Alabama leads the SEC West by a half-game over LSU after winning five straight games. Tennessee has won three in a row following its loss at Florida, and this will be its first road game since that matchup.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on CBS and Paramount+. Alabama is favored by 9 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Alabama vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -9

Tennessee vs. Alabama over/under: 47.5 points

Tennessee vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -354, Tennessee +274



ALA: RB Jase McClellan has 454 yards and three TDs.

TENN: Averaging 231.3 rushing yards per game.

Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream: Paramount+

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has a massive recent edge in this rivalry, winning 15 of the last 16 matchups. The Tide will also have the added benefit of playing this game in the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium, where they are 105-9 during Nick Saban's tenure as head coach. Alabama is allowing only 292.4 total yards per game in 2023.

Alabama has a slight advantage at the quarterback position in this game with Jalen Milroe looking much improved in recent weeks. The 6-foot-2 sophomore is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks Saban has ever had in Tuscaloosa, and his decision making and command of the offense are improving every week. Milroe enters this matchup completing 64.4% of his passes for 1,397 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also added 139 yards and five TDs rushing. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee's offense has not been at its best for most of the season, but that has not stopped Josh Heupel's team from covering the spread six times in its last eight games. The Vols have not allowed 30 points in a game this season, ranked No. 18 nationally in total defense. They are facing an inconsistent Alabama offense that has been held under 30 points in five of its last six games.

Vols running back Jaylen Wright rushed for a season-high 136 yards in a win over Texas A&M last week, cracking the century mark for the fourth time in 2023. The junior is averaging 7.1 yards per carry, while senior running back Jabari Small (359 yards) and sophomore Dylan Sampson (six touchdowns) have contributed to the rushing attack as well. The Crimson Tide snuck past Arkansas in a 24-21 final as 19-point favorites last week, suggesting that they are still too inconsistent to back as near-double-digit favorites. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

