Tennessee vs. Charlotte: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers (home) vs. Charlotte 49ers (away)

Current records: Tennessee 3-5; Charlotte 4-4

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Tennessee. They will square off against Charlotte at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

It was close but no cigar for Tennessee as they fell 24-27 to South Carolina last week. Tennessee got a solid performance out of Jarrett Guarantano, who passed for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

As for Charlotte, they had a rough outing against Middle Tenn. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Charlotte narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past So. Miss 20-17.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. We'll find out if Charlotte can add another positive mark to their record or if Tennessee can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Charlotte's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Volunteers are a big 21 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, Tennessee are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Charlotte, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.