Tennessee vs. Charlotte: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Charlotte football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Volunteers (home) vs. Charlotte 49ers (away)
Current records: Tennessee 3-5; Charlotte 4-4
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Tennessee. They will square off against Charlotte at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
It was close but no cigar for Tennessee as they fell 24-27 to South Carolina last week. Tennessee got a solid performance out of Jarrett Guarantano, who passed for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
As for Charlotte, they had a rough outing against Middle Tenn. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Charlotte narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past So. Miss 20-17.
Charlotte's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. We'll find out if Charlotte can add another positive mark to their record or if Tennessee can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Charlotte's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Volunteers are a big 21 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, Tennessee are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Charlotte, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
