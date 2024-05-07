Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is out for Monday's Game 2 in the team's second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. He and his girlfriend welcomed their first child earlier in the day, and Gobert was not able to fly back in time for the 10 p.m. ET tip-off.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said the circumstances and the bad weather played a role. There are currently strong winds in Denver, which have been causing several flight delays.

"He's out. He will not be here," Finch said during the pregame press conference.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year registered a game-high 13 rebounds during his team's 106-99 win over the Nuggets on Saturday night. He did not participate in shootaround ahead of Monday's game.

The Wolves have a 1-0 advantage against the Nuggets after a 43-point performance by Anthony Edwards in Saturday's Game 1. Missing Gobert, though, would leave the Wolves without the leader of their defense against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., who has leveled up offensively during the post season.

Gobert and his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, announced in February that they were expecting a baby. Despite potentially missing a playoff game, Gobert has been excited about becoming a father.

"It's amazing," he told Deseret News earlier this year. "It's a blessing. It is something that I've always wanted in my life. I'm happy that I found the right person to build with and I'm excited."

When discussing the birth of his first child with his teammates, Gobert made it clear everyone was supportive and encouraged him to be there for his family when the moment came.

"I would do anything I can to be there," he said. "I don't think there's any debate to have. Coach Finch and every guy in this locker room, that's what I love about them, we have a level of human connection and empathy for one another that I think is really good. And I think all the guys will be literally telling me, 'Don't play, go.'"