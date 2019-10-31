Tennessee vs. UAB: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 3-5; UAB 6-1

What to Know

UAB has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. UAB has a defense that allows only 15.71 points per game, so Tennessee's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Blazers made easy work of Old Dominion last week and carried off a 38-14 win. UAB's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Jermaine Brown Jr., who rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 20 carries, and QB Tyler Johnston III, who passed for 260 yards and two TDs on 29 attempts. This was the first time Brown Jr. has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Brown Jr.'s sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee took an ego-bruising loss against Alabama, but they kept their chin up and bounced back on Saturday. Tennessee enjoyed a cozy 41-21 victory over South Carolina. South Carolina can consider this payback for the 27-24 defeat they dealt Tennessee the last time the teams encountered one another October of last year.

The Blazers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Blazers to 6-1 and the Volunteers to 3-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Blazers and the Volunteers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Blazers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.