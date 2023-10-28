Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: South Carolina 2-5, Texas A&M 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

What to Know

Texas A&M is 7-1 against South Carolina since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Texas A&M might've scored the first points two weeks ago, but it was Tennessee who claimed the real prize. Texas A&M took a 20-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tennessee. Texas A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 34-12 defeat to Missouri. South Carolina was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. All those points came courtesy of Mitch Jeter: he added 12 points with four field goals.

Texas A&M's defeat was their sixth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 4-3. As for South Carolina, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep South Carolina's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Texas A&M over their last five matchups.

Texas A&M came up short against South Carolina when the teams last played back in October of 2022, falling 30-24. Thankfully for Texas A&M, MarShawn Lloyd (who rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 17-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aggies as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 8 games against South Carolina.

Oct 22, 2022 - South Carolina 30 vs. Texas A&M 24

Oct 23, 2021 - Texas A&M 44 vs. South Carolina 14

Nov 07, 2020 - Texas A&M 48 vs. South Carolina 3

Nov 16, 2019 - Texas A&M 30 vs. South Carolina 6

Oct 13, 2018 - Texas A&M 26 vs. South Carolina 23

Sep 30, 2017 - Texas A&M 24 vs. South Carolina 17

Oct 01, 2016 - Texas A&M 24 vs. South Carolina 13

Oct 31, 2015 - Texas A&M 35 vs. South Carolina 28

Injury Report for Texas A&M

Finn Dirstine: out (Shoulder)

Jardin Gilbert: out (Shoulder)

Conner Weigman: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Donovan Green: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for South Carolina