Texas A&M's recruiting class got a big boost on Wednesday when Micah Tease, a four-star athlete prospect in the Class of 2023 from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, picked the Aggies over numerous Power Five offers. Tease decommitted from Arkansas on Monday, which opened the door for coach Jimbo Fisher to haul in the speedster.

Tease, a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is ranked No. 115 overall and is the sixth-best athlete in the country, according to the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He had 92 catches for 1,982 yards and 23 touchdowns during his four-year varsity career. He also had 51 tackles, nine of which were for a loss, in two years as a defensive back.

Gabe Brooks, midlands region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Tease.

"Adequate size and physical tools to play receiver or defensive back at the Power Five level," Brooks wrote. "Lean, athletic build with some space to add mass. Plays fast with impressive functional athleticism. Shows easy speed with smooth acceleration and a big-play top end. Run-by burst at receiver and make-up speed in coverage. Good ball skills regardless of alignment, but especially if projected to the secondary. Displays impressive concentration and ball-tracking skill with speed, hand-eye coordination, and dexterity to make vertical plays on either side of the ball."

Tease, who also starred on the track team, boasts an 11.03-second 100-meter dash and 23.07-second 200-meter dash. That speed will help him make an impact at the collegiate level.

"Very intriguing multi-positional prospect with requisite athletic profile," Brooks wrote. "Could play immediately on special teams and has made impact plays on punt block / coverage units. Projects to the high-major level on either side of the ball, though overall profile suggests DB may provide a higher ceiling that results in long-term NFL Draft candidacy."