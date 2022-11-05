Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) is looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon at home in College Station, Texas, but it will be without several key players, including its starting quarterback. ESPN reported Saturday morning that the flu has infected multiple players on the roster, including starting quarterback Conner Weigman.

The true freshman signal-caller is one of several players who will not play. Safety Bryce Anderson, quarterback Max Johnson, kicker Ethan Moczulski, defensive back Kent Robinson and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry will also sit out due to the illness.

Weigman was elevated to the starting position late in the loss to South Carolina on Oct. 22 after Haynes King further injured his shoulder -- something that he had been dealing with since the loss to Alabama on Oct. 8. Weigman finished that game 8 of 15 for 91 yards, but couldn't lead a late charge in the 30-24 loss to the Gamecocks.

It's possible that King is healthy enough and could get the start vs. the Gators. If he can't go, 6-foot-4, 215-pound freshman Eli Stowers will likely take the snaps for coach Jimbo Fisher's Aggies.

Weigman got his first career start last week against Ole Miss and had the best game a Texas A&M quarterback has had since Zach Calzada upset Alabama last season. Weigman, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman from Cypress, Texas, went 28 of 44 for 338 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 31-28 loss to the then-No. 15 Rebels.

His reported illness issue that has plagued the Aggies quarterback position this year. King started out the season as the starter, but was benched after the Week 2 loss to Appalachian State. Johnson, a transfer from LSU, took over. But a broken bone in his throwing hand ended his season after just three starts.