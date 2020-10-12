Texas A&M's 41-38 win over Florida in Week 6 will end up being bittersweet. It marked Jimbo Fisher's first win at A&M over a top-five opponent and gave the Aggies program a lot of life. However, it will also apparently be the last game of the season for wide receiver Caleb Chapman.

On Monday, Fisher confirmed to reporters that Chapman will miss the rest of the season with an injury. Fisher didn't specify exactly what Chapman's injury was, but it looked like the redshirt sophomore suffered a knee injury on his big 51-yard touchdown grab -- his second of the day -- to tie the game at 38.

Chapman posted on Sunday, "Without the lows the highs mean nothing. Bounce back gonna be scary." 247Sports adds that Chapman's mother posted on her own social media account that her son suffered a torn ACL.

The Florida win was a breakout game for Chapman, who had a career-best nine catches for 151 yards. He exits the season as A&M's top wideout at the moment with 14 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite A&M's big day through the air against Florida, 2020 has been a year of turnover at the wide receiver position. In addition to annual departures, top returning wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season before it began.