Texas wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau, both projected starters for the upcoming season, suffered season-ending ACL tears during the first scrimmage of preseason camp, according to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. Both injuries were non-contact.

Running back Roschon Johnson also sustained an ankle injury during the same scrimmage, but his injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue. Johnson, a converted quarterback, has been the team's second-leading rusher in each of the past two seasons.

Losing Angilau and Neyor for the year, however, is a massive blow to a Texas team that has high hopes in Sarkisian's second season.

Angilau, a projected starter at left guard, has 34 starts in his career, including 12 last year. The senior began the 2021 season at right guard before finishing the final six games at left guard. He's the most experienced offensive lineman on the Longhorns roster and will not be easily replaced. Cole Hutson -- a true freshman -- is next on the projected depth chart after enrolling in the spring, but he's been nursing his own injuries with Week 1 approaching.

A newer addition to the Longhorns, Neyor spent the first two seasons of his college career at Wyoming and led the Cowboys with 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. That was good enough to earn him Second-Team All-Mountain West honors and helped put him on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. The junior's big-play capability was another potential weapon in a group that already has one of the top receivers in the nation in Xavier Worthy (62 receptions, 981 yards, 12 TDs last season) and Jordan Whittington (26 receptions, 377 yards, 3 TDs).

Neyor's injury is just the latest blow to the depth chart, however. Agiye Hall, a transfer from Alabama, was suspended indefinitely following an arrest on a criminal mischief charge. Hall is accused of damaging a parking boot, which qualifies as a Class B misdemeanor. Sarkisian told reporters that he expects Hall to return to the team "when the time is right."

Texas begins the season on Sept. 3 against ULM and will face Alabama in Week 2.