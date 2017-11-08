Texas suspends one of its top cornerbacks for the rest of the season

Just as he was having a breakout season, Texas cornerback Holton Hill finds that season coming to a premature end. On Tuesday, Texas announced that Hill, arguably the team's top defender, has been suspended for the remainder of the season for violating unspecified team rules. Though he will not play with the Longhorns, he will be able to work out with the team.

The loss is a major blow to Texas' defense, which has become one of the top units in the Big 12. The Longhorns are third in the conference in points per game (21.3), yards per play allowed (5.27) and pass defense (250.6 yards per game).

Hill in particular was having an excellent junior year after going through some ups and downs in his first two seasons in Austin. The 6-foot-3 corner had two pick-sixes against Maryland and San Jose State. He also has six pass breakups and was second on the team with 51 tackles.

Though safety DeShon Elliott has a team-best six interceptions, it's Hill who's drawn praise as a top player in the secondary and has been getting chatter lately as a potential first-round prospect if he goes to the NFL draft.

Texas plays Kansas at home in Week 11.