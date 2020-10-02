A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State is 1-1 overall and 0-1 at home, while Texas Tech is 1-1 and on the road for the first time. The Red Raiders are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog, while the Wildcats are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight conference games.

The over is 4-0 in Texas Tech's last four games as a road underdog, while the under is 4-1-1 in Kansas State's last six conference games. The Wildcats are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Kansas State vs. Texas Tech odds from William Hill, while the over-under is set at 64. Before you make any Texas Tech vs. Kansas State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. Kansas State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Kansas State vs. Texas Tech:

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech spread: Kansas State -2.5

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech over-under: 64 points

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech money line: Kansas State -135, Texas Tech +115

Kansas State: The Wildcats are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games following a straight-up win.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Texas Tech led No. 8 Texas 56-41 with 3:31 remaining at home last weekend, only to see the Longhorns score two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to tie the score with 40 seconds left. In overtime, the Longhorns scored a touchdown on their first possession. Texas Tech couldn't respond and Texas won 63-56.

Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman has passed for 761 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions this season. Receivers KeSean Carter, Erik Ezukanma and T.J. Vasher each have at least 150 receiving yards, and SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

What you need to know about Kansas State

The Wildcats entered Norman as a four-touchdown underdog last week, and left having knocked off No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35. Kansas State trailed by 21 points in the second half on two different occasions. No unranked team in the last 15 years had been behind a top-5 team by 21 points on the road and come back to win.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 593 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has also rushed for three scores. Running back Deuce Vaughn has rushed for 92 yards and added 153 yards on five receptions.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Kansas State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Thompson throwing for just over 200 yards. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Texas Tech? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.