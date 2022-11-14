Week 12 MACtion features the Bowling Green Falcons (5-5) heading over to play the Toledo Rockets (7-3) on Tuesday night. Toledo rolls into this matchup on a two-game win streak. Last week, the Rockets beat Ball State 28-21. On the other side, Bowling Green had its three-game win streak snapped. On Nov. 9, the Falcons were blown out by Kent State 40-6. Toledo has clinched the MAC West and will represent the division in the conference championship game on Dec. 3.

Kickoff from Glass Bowl Stadium in Toledo is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rockets at -15.5 in Bowling Green vs. Toledo odds, while the over/under for total points is 50. Before locking in any Toledo vs. Bowling Green picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Bowling Green and locked in its MACion picks and predictions. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Bowling Green vs. Toledo:

Bowling Green vs. Toledo spread: Rockets -15.5

Bowling Green vs. Toledo over/under: 50 points

Bowling Green vs. Toledo money line: Rockets -700, Falcons +500

BGSU: Falcons are 5-1-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

TOL: Over is 9-1 in the Rockets' last 10 games following a straight-up win

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo features an effective and explosive offense. The Rockets have been able to consistently move up and down the field with ease through 10 games. They are third in the MAC in total offense (406.9) and rushing offense (182.6) but first in scoring (35.1). This unit has scored 35-plus in five games this season.

Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn is a dynamic dual-threat weapon who returned to the field last week after missing time with a shoulder injury. Finn has the arm strength to let it fly downfield while owning the athleticism to be an effective runner. The Michigan native has thrown for 1,938 yards with 21 passing touchdowns. He's added 530 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Senior quarterback Matt McDonald is the signal-caller for the Falcons' offense. McDonald is an accurate passer with the ability to quickly scan the field. The California native can diagnose the coverage in a hurry and keep the ball out of harm's way. McDonald has tossed 2,027 passing yards with 17 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions. On Oct. 22, he went 18 of 20 for 253 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Jaison Patterson leads this ground attack. Patterson has showcased solid vision and power as a runner. The Florida native is tough to bring down and has great contact balance. He's leading the team with 107 carries for 494 yards and one score. On Oct. 22, he recorded 18 rushes for a season-high 101 yards.

How to make Bowling Green vs. Toledo picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 59 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Toledo vs. Bowling Green? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.