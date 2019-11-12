Toledo vs. Northern Illinois odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 109-75 roll

Teams battling to stay in contention for the MAC West Division crown meet when the Northern Illinois Huskies visit the Toledo Rockets on Wednesday. The Huskies (3-6), fifth in the West at 2-3 but just one game behind the division leaders in the loss column, are 1-5 on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Rockets (6-3), who entered the week tied for third in the division at 3-2 but just one-half game behind co-leaders Western Michigan and Central Michigan, are 5-0 at home. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Glass Bowl Stadium. The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Northern Illinois odds for Wednesday's MACtion, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Toledo picks of your own, see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model knows the Rockets, who are aiming for a 10th straight winning season, have been to eight bowls in the past nine seasons and have beaten the Huskies in two of the last three meetings, including a 27-17 victory in 2017, the last time the teams played at Toledo.

The model knows the Rockets, who are aiming for a 10th straight winning season, have been to eight bowls in the past nine seasons and have beaten the Huskies in two of the last three meetings, including a 27-17 victory in 2017, the last time the teams played at Toledo.

Offensively, Toledo is led by sophomore running back Bryant Koback, who has carried 163 times for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has eight receptions for 69 yards and two scores. He left last week's game with an injury and his status has not been announced, but if he can't go, junior Shakif Seymour is ready to step in. He has rushed for 560 yards on 120 carries and scored four TDs.

But just because the Rockets have had plenty of success through the years against the Huskies does not guarantee they will cover the spread on Wednesday.

That's because the Huskies are no strangers to winning football. NIU has had two straight winning seasons and nine in the past 10 years. The Huskies won last year's meeting with the Rockets 38-15 and have won three of the past four games played at Toledo. Senior quarterback Ross Bowers leads Northern Illinois' offense, completing 151-of-261 passes for 1,947 yards and six touchdowns.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Toledo? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Northern Illinois vs. Toledo spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.