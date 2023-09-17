Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter was taken to a local hospital during the Buffaloes' 43-35 victory over rival Colorado State on Saturday night, according to ESPN's broadcast. Hunter, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback for the No. 18 Buffs, made an early impression on the Heisman Trophy race with his performance in the season's first two games after following first-year coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State.

While playing wide receiver, Hunter took a violent hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn during the first quarter of the game and stayed down on the field to receive attention from trainers. Blackburn was given an unnecessary roughness penalty. Hunter ultimately returned to the game following the hit and made a tackle in the second quarter before leaving the game for good.

It was not immediately clear whether Blackburn's hit was responsible for Hunter's departure, but it made for an early flashpoint in a contest that was already inflamed with tension. CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders met Blackburn face-to-face after the hit in defense of Hunter.

Hunter ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 and stunned the sport of college football by choosing Jackson State and Sanders, spurning a longtime commitment to Florida State in the process. He's developed a close relationship with Sanders, who also played both offense and defense during his college football career.

While Hunter's durability as a two-way player logging 100-plus snaps per game has come into question, Sanders has noted that he is uniquely equipped to manage Hunter's workload given his experience in a similar role.