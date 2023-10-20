Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: North Texas 3-3, Tulane 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

North Texas fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, North Texas humbled Temple with a 45-14 smackdown.

North Texas' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ja'Mori Maclin, who picked up 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Maclin was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 64 yards. Another player making a difference was Chandler Rogers, who threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tulane had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They walked away with a 31-21 victory over Memphis.

Tulane can attribute much of their success to Makhi Hughes, who rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Pratt, who threw for 259 yards and a touchdown. Chris Brazzell II did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 103 receiving yards.

The victory got North Texas back to even at 3-3. As for Tulane, their victory was their eighth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which bumped their overall record up to 5-1.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Tulane, as the team is favored by a full 20 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Tulane is a big 20-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 63 points.

