The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is 0-2 while the Green Wave are 1-1 so far in 2020 and these two rivals will be meeting for the 32nd time in their history. The Golden Eagles hold a 23-8 all-time advantage but it was the Green Wave who got the best of Southern Miss when the two programs met in January in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The Green Wave are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Tulane vs. Southern Miss odds from William Hill, and the over-under for total points scored is set at 54.5.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss spread: Tulane -3.5

Tulane vs. Southern Miss over-under: 54.5 points

Tulane vs. Southern Miss money line: Southern Miss +140, Tulane -160

What you need to know about Southern Miss

Last Saturday, Southern Miss and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs were almost perfectly matched up, but Southern Miss suffered an agonizing 31-30 defeat. Wide receiver Tim Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught eight passes for two touchdowns and 160 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Jones' 74-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Jones has 14 catches for 299 yards in the first two games of the season and he has been responsible for more than half of the passing attack's output. He'll be a handful for a Tulane secondary that gave up 321 yards through the air in Week 1 against South Alabama.

What you need to know about Tulane

Tulane lost a heartbreaker to the Navy Midshipmen when the two teams met last October, and the Green Wave left with a heavy heart again last Saturday as they fell 27-24 to Navy. The Green Wave were up 24-0 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.

However, Tulane has to be encouraged with the effectiveness of its running game early in the season. The Green Wave have rushed for 471 yards and seven touchdowns in their first two games and are averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Tyjae Spears leads Tulane with 224 yards on the ground and Cameron Carroll has four rushing touchdowns.

