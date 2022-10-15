Who's Playing

Charlotte @ UAB

Current Records: Charlotte 1-5; UAB 3-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Charlotte and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Protective Stadium. Allowing an average of 46.33 points per game, the 49ers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

Two weeks ago, Charlotte was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the UTEP Miners 41-35. WR Elijah Spencer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught seven passes for one TD and 160 yards.

Meanwhile, UAB turned the game against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 581 yards to 333. UAB blew past Middle Tenn. 41-14 last week. The team ran away with 38 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. RB DeWayne McBride had a stellar game for the Blazers as he rushed for three TDs and 120 yards on 12 carries.

The 49ers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

UAB's win lifted them to 3-2 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. We'll see if UAB can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.20

Odds

The Blazers are a big 23.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB and Charlotte both have one win in their last two games.