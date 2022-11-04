Who's Playing

UTSA @ UAB

Current Records: UTSA 6-2; UAB 4-4

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Roadrunners and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Protective Stadium. With a combined 963 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

UTSA didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Texas Mean Green last week, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. Among those leading the charge for UTSA was RB Brenden Brady, who rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 19 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Brady has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, UAB came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, falling 24-17. RB DeWayne McBride put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 168 yards on 24 carries. That touchdown -- a 63-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with UTSA going off at just a 1-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

UTSA's win brought them up to 6-2 while the Blazers' defeat pulled them down to 4-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners come into the contest boasting the seventh most passing yards per game in the nation at 330.4. UAB has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 246.5 rushing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a slight 1-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won four out of their last five games against UTSA.