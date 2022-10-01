No. 15 Washington suffered its first setback of the Kalen DeBoer era as UCLA outlasted the Huskies 40-32 in DeBoer's first road game at the Rose Bowl. The win leaves L.A. rivals USC and UCLA as the only two undefeated teams remaining in the Pac-12.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson played one of the top games of his five-year career for the Bruins. He threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns and added another rushing score to keep a talented Huskies defense on its toes. Running back Zach Charbonnet added 124 yards on the ground, while receiver Jake Bobo connected six times for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the defense was perhaps even more impressive for the Bruins. After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, UCLA forced a safety, field goal, interception, punt and interception on the rest of Washington's first-half drives to take a 16-point lead into halftime. Defensive backs Stephan Blaylock and JonJon Vaughns each nabbed a key interception off star Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to keep UW's offense shell-shocked.

Penix wouldn't be down long. In the second half, Washington threw for 212 yards and converted all three fourth-down attempts. Penix led a pair of 12-play drives that ended in touchdown passes to pull the matchup within one score at the end. However, Washington failed to contain Thompson-Robinson in key spots to ice the game.

Penix threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns in a strong effort. Wide receiver Rome Odunze added eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Huskies mustered just 3.1 yards per carry against the physical UCLA defense. The gap between Charbonnet and Washington's inconsistent run offense ultimately ended up being the difference.