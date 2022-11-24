The No. 18 UCLA Bruins look to close out a successful regular season on a winning note as they travel to the Bay Area to take on Pac-12 conference foe, the California Golden Bears on Friday afternoon. UCLA, 8-3, fell to No. 6 USC 48-45 at the Rose Bowl last Saturday, while Cal, 4-7, defeated rival Stanford at home, 27-20. The Bruins dominated this matchup in 2021, 42-14 in Pasadena. UCLA is 6-4 against the spread, while California is 5-5 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. The Bruins are favored by 10 points in the latest UCLA vs. California odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 61.

UCLA vs. California spread: UCLA -10

UCLA vs. California over/under: 61 points

UCLA vs. California money line: UCLA -365, California +285

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins are looking to close out a successful regular season but have to lament their performances the last two weeks at home which likely cost them a berth in the conference's championship game. Against then three-win Arizona, UCLA was trailing the majority of the game and couldn't execute a final play to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Then, against No. 7 USC, they allowed 649 yards of total offense and six touchdowns to the Trojans' offense. Once again, at the end of the game, UCLA had the ball with a chance to take the lead but QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw his third interception of the game to seal the Bruins' fate.

Despite his three INTs, DTR had a great game against the Trojans, throwing for 309 yards and four scores, while rushing for 81 more yards and two touchdowns. On the season, the senior quarterback has accounted for 33 total touchdowns (24 passing, 9 rushing) and more than 3,200 yards of total offense (2,694 passing, 544 rushing). Despite a scoreless 95 yards on the ground against the Trojans, running back Zach Charbonnet has been a star in his final college season. Though he's missed two games due to injury, Charbonnet has rushed for 1,240 yards on 171 carries and 13 scores. Cal's defense has been much more susceptible to the pass this season, ranking fifth worst in the country allowing 287.7 yards per game.

What you need to know about California

The Golden Bears snapped a seven game conference losing streak last Saturday with a win in 'The Big Game' over rival Stanford. Senior QB Jack Plummer threw for 280 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the win, while freshman running back Jaydn Ott managed 97 yards and a score on 18 carries. The Bears were trailing midway through the fourth quarter when linebacker Jackson Sirmon returned a fumble for a 37 yard touchdown to give Cal the lead they would never relinquish. California has now won consecutive games vs. Stanford for the first time since 2008-2009 and three of the last four in the rivalry.

Ott's rushing performance on Saturday marked his largest output since a 19 carry, 274 yard, three touchdown performance against Arizona in September. On the season he's rushed for 842 yards, added 270 through the air, and combined for ten total touchdowns. In his one year as Golden Bears QB after transferring from Purdue, Plummer has been average, throwing for 2,801 yards with 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter leads the team with 812 yards on 52 receptions with three scores while freshman J. Michael Sturdivant has 60 receptions for 685 yards and six touchdowns for the Bears.

