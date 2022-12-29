The 2022 Sun Bowl will take place on Friday and the second-oldest bowl game in existence will feature the No. 18 UCLA Bruins against the Pittsburgh Panthers. UCLA went 9-3 in Chip Kelly's fifth season at the helm while Pitt went 8-4 in Pat Narduzzi's eighth season. The Bruins finished tied for fifth in the Pac-12 this season while the Panthers were tied for second in the ACC Coastal division.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins are 6.5-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Pitt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Friday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now with promo code ALLYEAR to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Premium plan at Paramount+ (expires 12/31). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year with promo code ALLYEAR when you sign up right here.

Before making any Pitt vs. UCLA picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Pitt and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Pitt vs. UCLA at the 2022 Sun Bowl:

UCLA vs. Pitt spread: Bruins -6.5

UCLA vs. Pitt over/under: 53 points

UCLA vs. Pitt money line: Bruins -220, Panthers +180

UCLA: The Bruins rank third in the nation in total offense

Pitt: The Panthers rank 16th in the nation in yards allowed per game

UCLA vs. Pitt picks: See picks at SportsLine

UCLA vs. Pitt streaming: Paramount+

Why UCLA can cover



UCLA has been one of the best offenses in the nation this season. The Bruins average 507.8 yards and 39.6 points per game and their core group on that side of the ball have been relatively unaffected by the transfer portal and opt-outs. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has taken all the snaps at practice and appears in line to play despite his NFL draft prospects.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 2,883 yards and 25 touchdowns with only seven interceptions this season while also rushing for 631 yards and 11 scores. Leading rusher Zach Charbonnet and leading receiver Jake Bobo will also be in the lineup for the Bruins in El Paso. Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns this year while Bobo caught 54 passes for 789 yards and seven touchdowns.

Why Pitt can cover

Pitt has one of the nation's stingiest defenses under Narduzzi. The Panthers have only allowed 319.7 yards per game in 2022 and they also have a strong running game to lean on. Israel Abanikanda opted out but Rodney Hammond, Vincent Davis and C'Bo Flemister have all been productive when called upon.

Leading receiver Jared Wayne will also be available for the Panthers after he caught 55 passes for 1,012 yards and five scores this year. Nick Patti appears to be in line to start at quarterback after Kedon Slovis announced his intention to transfer earlier this year. Patti has completed 51 of his 87 pass attempts for 558 yards and four touchdowns with an interception while also rushing for four touchdowns in his career at Pitt.

How to make Pitt vs. UCLA picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total projecting a combined 69 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Pitt? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.