The UCLA Bruins will pay the San Diego State Aztecs a visit as Week 2 of the 2023 college football season continues on Saturday. The Bruins enter this non-conference matchup undefeated after topping Coastal Carolina 27-13 in their season opener. They now take on a tough SDSU squad who are 2-0 on the season after wins against the Ohio Bobcats and the Idaho State Bengals.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bruins are 13.5-point favorites in the latest San Diego State vs. UCLA odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before locking in any UCLA vs. San Diego State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Sign up now to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan at Paramount+ (expires 9/20/23). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year and a 7-day free trial when you sign up right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on UCLA vs. San Diego State and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for San Diego State vs. UCLA:

San Diego State vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -13.5

San Diego State vs. UCLA over/under: 48.5 points

San Diego State vs. UCLA money line: UCLA -553, SDSU +402

San Diego State vs. UCLA picks: See picks here



San Diego State vs. UCLA streaming: Paramount+

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins might have looked their most polished in their Week 1 win, but they were able to generate enough offense to pass the Chanticleers. Dante Moore was the more impressive of the two QBs who played in that game and there are calls for Chip Kelly to tap him as QB1 ahead of Saturday's game down in San Diego.

UCLA also has history on its side when it comes to this matchup. The Bruins hold a 22-1-1 record against San Diego State dating back to 1922, with their only loss to the Aztecs occurring in 2019. See picks at SportsLine.

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State has established a home-field presence since both of its wins this season have occurred at Snapdragon Stadium. That should help them keep this game close so they can cover the spread.

The Aztecs also have a variety of offensive weapons at their disposal. Starting QB Jalen Mayden is also the teams leading rusher, averaging 9.8 yards on the ground through the first two games of the season. He has also found chemistry with former Washington TE Mark Redman, who caught two TD passes in the season opener. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make San Diego State vs. UCLA picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins San Diego State vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.