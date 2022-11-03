The UConn Huskies aim for their fourth win in five games when they host the Massachusetts Minutemen on Friday. UConn (4-5) lost four of its first five contests this season before its turnaround, which continued with a 13-3 triumph against Boston College last Saturday. UMass (1-7) has yet to get on track as its losing streak reached five games with last weekend's 23-13 home loss to New Mexico State. The Minutemen lead the all-time series 38-35-2 after posting a 27-13 victory at home last season.

Kickoff at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are 15.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. UMass odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any UMass vs. UConn picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. UMass and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Massachusetts vs. UConn:

UConn vs. UMass spread: Huskies -15.5

UConn vs. UMass over/under: 40 points

UConn vs. UMass money line: Huskies -800, Minutemen +550

UCONN: The Huskies have covered the spread in five consecutive games

UMASS: The Minutemen are 7-20 against the spread in their last 27 road contests

UConn vs. UMass picks: See picks here



Why UConn can cover

The Huskies improved to 3-1 at home this season with the victory against Boston College, giving them their highest win total on their own field since the 2016 campaign. The team has been stingy defensively at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, allowing a total of 20 points in the three wins and limiting opponents to just a field goal on two occasions. Overall, the Huskies have given up 14 points or fewer in three of their last four contests.

Jackson Mitchell has been a major force for UConn's defensive unit. The junior linebacker is second in the nation with 100 tackles in nine games after recording 120 in 12 contests last season and ranks fourth with an average of 11.1 following his 12-tackle effort versus the Eagles. It marked the fifth time that Mitchell, who shares the team lead with 4.5 sacks, reached double digits in tackles this year.

Why UMass can cover

The Minutemen own a 38-35-2 record in the all-time series against the Huskies after posting a 27-13 home victory last season. Ellis Merriweather was instrumental in that triumph as he rushed for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior running back is second in the team in rushing with 324 yards on 89 carries and gained a season-high 84 in the loss to New Mexico State last Saturday.

Kay'Ron Adams also contributed to Massachusetts' ground attack against the Aggies, rushing for 72 yards and a TD on only six carries. The redshirt sophomore has amassed 137 yards on the ground in his last two games after registering just 76 over his first five contests this campaign. Wide receiver George Johnson III, also a redshirt sophomore, leads the Minutemen with 21 catches and 254 receiving yards.

How to make UConn vs. UMass picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 42 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Massachusetts? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Massachusetts vs. UConn spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.