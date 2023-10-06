Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: South Alabama 2-3, UL Monroe 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UL Monroe will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The UL Monroe Warhawks and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UL Monroe missed an extra point against App. State on Saturday and it came back to haunt them. The pair was almost perfectly matched up, but UL Monroe suffered an agonizing 41-40 loss. UL Monroe was up 18 in the third but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The losing side was boosted by Jiya Wright, who threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for 74 yards. Those four passing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for Wright. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Tyrone Howell, who picked up 62 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, South Alabama came up short against James Madison on Saturday and fell 31-23.

The loss dropped UL Monroe back to even at 2-2. South Alabama's defeat on Saturday dropped their record down to 2-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, South Alabama shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

UL Monroe came up short against South Alabama when the teams last played last October, falling 41-34. Will UL Monroe have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 12-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

UL Monroe has won 4 out of their last 7 games against South Alabama.