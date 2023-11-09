Two of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference square off in Las Vegas on Friday when the UNLV Rebels host the Wyoming Cowboys as part of the Week 11 college football schedule. The Rebels (7-2, 4-1) are tied with Fresno State for second in the MWC behind Air Force, while Wyoming (6-3, 3-2) is in a three-way tie one more game behind. Both teams won last week, with the Cowboys defeating Colorado State 24-15 last Friday and UNLV routing New Mexico 51-14 on Saturday. The last meeting between these teams was in 2020, a 45-14 road victory for Wyoming.

Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is set for 10:45 p.m. ET. The latest Wyoming vs. UNLV odds via SportsLine consensus list the Rebels as 5.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 50.5.

Wyoming vs. UNLV spread: Rebels -5.5

Wyoming vs. UNLV over/under: 50.5 points

Wyoming vs. UNLV money line: Cowboys +180, Rebels -221

WYO: Is 8-4 ATS in its past 12 as an underdog.

UNLV: Is 15-6 ATS since the start of last season.

Why UNLV can cover

The Rebels know that as long as they don't turn the ball over they can beat anyone. Their only losses this season are No. 2 Michigan in Week 2 and against Fresno State two weeks ago. They dominated the MWC matchup with the Bulldogs but turned the ball over four times in the road loss. UNLV had 112 more yards than Fresno State and rushed for 100 more yards (156-56). The Rebels score 36.7 points per game, most in the MWC and rush for 199 (second).

UNLV is tied for second in FBS in rushing touchdowns with 28, and five players have at least 40 carries, including quarterback Jayden Maiava. Vincent Davis leads the team with 520 rushing yards, and Donavyn Lester and Jai'Den Thomas have 773 combined and have eight TDs apiece. The Rebels defense has 19 takeaways and 20 sacks. Jaxen Turner has four interceptions, and fellow defensive back Jerrae Williams has three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. See which team to pick here.

Why Wyoming can cover

The Cowboys have won five of the past six meetings with UNLV, including two in a row by more than 30 points. They beat Fresno State 24-19 but then lost to Air Force and Boise State on the road. Quarterback Andrew Peasley and running back Harrison Waylee got them back on track with the victory against Colorado State last week. Peasley, who has 1,195 passing yards, threw for two scores last week to give him 15 touchdown passes against just four interceptions.

Waylee rushed for 128 yards against the Rams to give him 686 for the season, and Peasley also has 235 rushing yards. Wyoming rushes for 152.6 yards per game, seventh-best in the conference. has the fourth-best pass defense in the MWC, allowing 211 yards per game. The unit has 16 takeaways, with Wrook Brown contributing three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Linebacker Easton Gibbs has 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. See which team to pick here.

