Urban Meyer addresses rumors, speculation about his coaching future at Ohio State
There's been speculation Meyer might step down after the 2018 season
Urban Meyer doesn't plan on going anywhere.
Following No. 8 Ohio State's loss to Purdue two weeks ago, reports surfaced about possible tension in the Ohio State athletic department, and that only fueled speculation that Meyer might consider stepping down from his position following the season. During a Monday press conference, Meyer was asked directly about the reports that he wouldn't be returning in 2019.
"I plan on coaching," Meyer said when asked. After being pressed further about whether he'll be back in 2019, Meyer answered "yes."
A lot of the speculation about Meyer's future at Ohio State stems not only from his suspension and the alleged "tension" in the athletic department, but from Meyer's body language on the sideline during games.
"I'm fine," Meyer said. "I want Ohio State to be successful in the worst way. I don't want people to worry about me."
Meyer was suspended the first three games of the 2018 season following a school investigation into how he handled the situation with former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith. Smith was fired shortly before the season after allegations of domestic assault surfaced, but it wasn't clear what Meyer knew of the allegations against Smith, or how soon he knew about them before ultimately deciding to terminate him from his position with the team.
Ohio State opened the season 7-0 despite Meyer's suspension before losing to Purdue 49-20 on Oct. 20.
The Buckeyes host Nebraska in Columbus this Saturday.
