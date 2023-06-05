Four-star edge rusher and top-50 overall prospect Kameryn Fountain announced his commitment to USC and coach Lincoln Riley on Monday. One of the top players in the state of Georgia, Fountain chose the Trojans over several potential SEC suitors, including Tennessee and South Carolina.

Fountain's decision comes fresh off an official visit to USC -- his first to Los Angeles. He still has scheduled trips to Georgia (June 9) and Tennessee (June 23), though it is unclear if those visits will still happen.

"It was a blessing," Fountain told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong of his decision. "Really it was the way I bonded with the coach and also the academic program they talked to me about. All the majors I'm thinking about, engineering, business, real estate they're No. 1 in that and they can really help me out with that. USC it wasn't just football, football, football, it was outside of football, how you're doing mentally, physically, emotionally."

247Sports ranks Fountain as the No. 50 prospect nationally and No. 6 EDGE in the 2024 class.

"I see USC going a long way these next few years," Fountain said. "They're going to develop me to be a standup and a three-technique guy and help me work on my weaknesses."

Landing a pledge from Fountain was just part of a successful official visit weekend for the Trojans. He is the fourth prospect in the last two days to publicly commit to USC, following four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields and a pair of three-stars in safety Jarvis Boatwright and offensive lineman Hayden Treter.

USC's 2024 recruiting class now ranks No. 31 in the 247Sports Team Composite with seven total commits.