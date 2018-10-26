USC to start third-string QB and redshirt freshman Jack Sears in place of JT Daniels
Sears was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017
USC will start redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Sears in place of JT Daniels vs. Arizona State on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from TrojanSports.com. The status of the true freshman Daniels has been up in the air all week as he went through concussion protocol, after he left last week's game vs. Utah in the third quarter.
Sears, a four-star prospect in the class of 2017 from San Clemente, California, will be making his college debut. He was the fourth-ranked pro-style passing prospect in his class and ranked No. 105 overall. He was an early enrollee in 2017, and has gone through two full spring practice sessions under coach Clay Helton.
Not only will Sears start in place of Daniels, but second-team quarterback Matt Fink broke multiple ribs in the same game and will be out as well. Fink was 6-of-7 passing for 43 yards and a touchdown against Utah. Sears has been practicing with the first team all week, and spoke to reporters on Tuesday about how he plans to prepare for his first college action.
"Be yourself," Sears said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Just prepare, and go out there and play your game. Don't try and play anybody else's."
The Trojans and Sun Devils will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
