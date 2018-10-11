USF vs. Tulsa odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model on 64-52 run

Unbeaten South Florida looks to keep pace in a top-heavy AAC when it travels to face Tulsa on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls are 5-0 and averaging more than 200 yards rushing and 200 yards passing -- but they also allow 200-plus in each. In the latest USF vs. Tulsa odds, the Bulls are favored by seven points, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 61. Before you make any USF vs. Tulsa picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 6, including recommending Texas (+226) on the money line in its massive upset of No. 7 Oklahoma. It finished the week on an 8-2 run on all of its college football picks, and when it comes to top-rated picks, it is now an impressive 64-52 on the year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated South Florida vs. Tulsa 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread and over-under picks. We can tell you the over hits in more than half of simulations, but the model also has generated a point-spread selection that cashes nearly 70 percent of the time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows USF can beat teams on the ground, as it did Saturday against Massachusetts when Jordan Cronkite rushed for 303 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-42 victory. Cronkrite ran for 129 yards on 15 carries in a 20-13 win over East Carolina, including the 80-yard winner in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Blake Barnette can also beat teams with his arm or his feet. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 48-37 win over Georgia Tech in Week 2 and tossed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Bulls rallied for a 25-19 win over Illinois.

Just because South Florida has been rolling offensively doesn't mean the Bulls are a lock to cover Friday.

Tulsa is just 1-4, but each loss had substantial opportunities. The Golden Hurricane outgained Temple 368-300 but lost 31-17, led Arkansas State early but succumbed 29-20, lost to Texas 28-21 on a fourth-quarter Longhorns score and led Houston 26-17 in the fourth quarter before the Cougars went on a 24-0 spurt, including 17 points in 91 seconds.

In an effort to jump-start the offense, Tulsa went with freshman Seth Boomer at quarterback last weekend, replacing Luke Skipper. Boomer passed for 227 yards against Houston -- 50 yards over the team's season average -- with one touchdown and one interception.

Tulsa does most of its damage on the ground, led by sophomores Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor. Each has 92 carries and four touchdowns.

Who wins South Florida vs. Tulsa? And which side covers nearly 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the computer model that has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.