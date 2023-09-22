No. 11 Utah and No. 22 UCLA will meet in an important Pac-12 battle on Saturday afternoon. The Utes opened the season with impressive wins over Florida and Baylor before beating Weber State last week. UCLA has posted wins over Coastal Carolina, San Diego State and NC Central, winning all three of those games by at least two touchdowns. The Bruins notched a 42-32 win over Utah at home when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Utah is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Utah vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is set at 51 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any UCLA vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah vs. UCLA spread: Utah -4.5

Utah vs. UCLA over/under: 51 points

Utah vs. UCLA money line: Utah: -201, UCLA: +166

Why Utah can cover

Utah has already posted a pair of wins against Power 5 opponents this season, beating Florida and Baylor in its first two games. The Utes added a 31-7 win over Weber State last week, giving them a comfortable victory heading into this showdown. They have been without quarterback Cameron Rising (ACL) for their first three games, but he could return on Saturday.

Freshman quarterback Nate Johnson stepped in last week, completing 13 of 21 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. Johnson also rushed for 71 yards and a score, while sophomore running back Ja'Quinden Jackson added nine carries for 69 yards. Utah is riding a 16-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against UCLA.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA has not been tested so far this season, winning all three of its games by 14-plus points. The Bruins crushed North Carolina Central in a 59-7 final last week, easily covering the 35.5-point spread. Their rushing attack piled up 404 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per carry as a team.

Junior running back Carson Steele and sophomore running back T.J. Harden have each eclipsed the 230-yard mark this season, scoring four total touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant leads the team with nine receptions for 219 yards and two scores. UCLA has won nine consecutive games in the month of September and has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against Pac-12 South opponents. See which team to pick here.

