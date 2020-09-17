Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ UTSA

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UTSA Roadrunners at 3 p.m. ET Sept. 19 at Alamodome. Stephen F. Austin is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Lumberjacks were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the UTEP Miners last week. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Stephen F. Austin had to settle for a 24-14 loss against UTEP. QB Trae Self wasn't much of a difference maker for Stephen F. Austin and threw one interception with only 133 yards passing. Self's longest connection was to WR QuenTyvian Borders for 33 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but UTSA ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 51-48 win over the Texas State Bobcats. The Roadrunners relied on the efforts of RB Sincere McCormick, who rushed for one TD and 197 yards on 29 carries, and QB Frank Harris, who passed for one TD and 169 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 51 yards. McCormick's longest run was for 58 yards in the first quarter.

Special teams collected 15 points for UTSA. Kicker P Hunter Duplessis delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

UTSA's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Stephen F. Austin's defeat dropped them down to 0-0. The UTSA defense got after the quarterback against Texas State to the tune of five sacks, so Stephen F. Austin's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.