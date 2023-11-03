Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Auburn 4-4, Vanderbilt 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

What to Know

Auburn has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Auburn Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. Vanderbilt took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Auburn, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Auburn didn't have too much trouble with Mississippi State at home as they won 27-13. The over/under was set at 40 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 144 yards while picking up 8.5 yards per carry, and Payton Thorne, who threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76.9% of his passes. Hunter was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 50 yards.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 33-7 walloping at the hands of Ole Miss. Vanderbilt was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 26-0.

The victory got Auburn back to even at 4-4. As for Vanderbilt, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-7.

Looking forward, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Tigers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 186 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Commodores , though, as they've been averaging only 92.8 per game. How will Vanderbilt fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

Auburn is a big 12.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.