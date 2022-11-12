Vanderbilt's 26-game conference losing streak, which dated back to the 2019 season, ended Saturday after the Commodores pulled a last-minute upset over No. 24 Kentucky, 24-21. Vanderbilt had not won an SEC game since defeating Missouri on Oct. 19, 2019, marking the third-longest losing streak in conference history.

It looked like that streak would continue with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez busted free for a 72-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up, 21-17. Vanderbilt's offense needed to answer if the team wanted any hope of winning its first conference game in more than three years. It got that answer with a 12-play drive that covered 80 yards and included a pair of fourth-down conversions -- one courtesy of a Kentucky personal foul and another via a 40-yard pass from Mike Wright to Quincy Skinner to set up a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line.

Then, facing a third-and-goal with 32 seconds left in the game, Wright found his top receiver, Will Sheppard, in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

The Wildcats got the ball back with 23 seconds left to reach field goal range, but they never even got close. Vanderbilt sacked Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on third down and intercepted him one play later, giving second-year coach Clark Lea a massive, program-building win. The victory also ended the Vanderbilt's 28-game losing streak to Power Five opponents, which was the longest active streak in the country.

On the other sideline, the Wildcats suffered a rare loss as a double-digit favorite. Kentucky entered the game as a 17-point favorite but struggled to get its offense going all day. As a result, the Wildcats ended a streak of 43 straight wins when favored by 10 points or more.