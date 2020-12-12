Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Tennessee 2-6; Vanderbilt 0-8

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.75 points per game before their contest Saturday. They will take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 4 p.m. ET at Vanderbilt Stadium after a week off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 41 to nothing, which was the final score in Vanderbilt's tilt against the Missouri Tigers two weeks ago. Vanderbilt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing. QB Ken Seals wasn't much of a difference maker for the Commodores; Seals passed for only 79 yards on 19 attempts.

Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Florida Gators last week, falling 31-19. No one had a standout game offensively for Tennessee, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Ty Chandler, RB Eric Gray, and WR Velus Jones Jr..

Vanderbilt is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. At 1-3 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Tennessee isn't so hot on the road, where they are 0-4.

When the two teams previously met in November of last year, the Commodores lost to the Volunteers on the road by a decisive 28-10 margin. Maybe Vanderbilt will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vanderbilt have won three out of their last five games against Tennessee.