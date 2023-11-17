Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Current Records: North Carolina State 7-3, Virginia Tech 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to square off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 18th at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. After the pair made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Saturday.

North Carolina State waltzed into Saturday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against Wake Forest as North Carolina State made off with a 26-6 win. The oddsmakers were on North Carolina State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to Brennan Armstrong, who rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 111 yards and a touchdown. North Carolina State also got a significant boost from Kevin Concepcion, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 86 yards.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing three points in their last match, Virginia Tech made sure to put some points up on the board against Boston College on Saturday. Virginia Tech blew past Boston College 48-22.

Kyron Drones looked great while leading his team to the win, rushing for 135 yards, while also throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns on only 17 passes. Drones was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 59 yards. Another player making a difference was Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns.

North Carolina State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for Virginia Tech, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-5.

North Carolina State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

North Carolina State won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, slipping by Virginia Tech 22-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Carolina State since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Virginia Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 44 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina State.