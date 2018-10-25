Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech Hokies (home) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (away)
Current records: Virginia Tech 4-2; Georgia Tech 3-4
What to Know
Virginia Tech will take on Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Virginia Tech going off at just a 3-point favorite.
After having lost a blowout in their match two weeks ago against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech was happy to find some success last Saturday. Virginia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina, sneaking past 22-19.
Meanwhile, if Georgia Tech was riding high off their 66-31 takedown of Louisville two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Georgia Tech suffered a 14-point loss at the hands of Duke.
The last time the two teams met, Virginia Tech lost 28-22. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hokies are a solid 3 point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
This season, Virginia Tech is 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Georgia Tech, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Georgia Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Virginia Tech.
- 2017 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 28 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 22
- 2016 - Virginia Tech Hokies 20 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 30
- 2015 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 21 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 23
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Louisiana Tech vs. FAU odds, picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of FAU football
-
ND, Navy to play in Ireland in 2020
It will be the third time the teams have met in The Emerald Isle
-
Iowa vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football
-
CFB conf. championship games schedule
Dates and times for each conference championship game
-
Big Ten fines MSU, issues reprimands
Linebacker Devin Bush was also dealt a reprimand for the incident
-
Commish: Undefeateds deserve CFP bids
Without a '13th data point,' Notre Dame and UCF could fall short of the College Football P...