Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies (home) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (away)

Current records: Virginia Tech 4-2; Georgia Tech 3-4

What to Know

Virginia Tech will take on Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Virginia Tech going off at just a 3-point favorite.



After having lost a blowout in their match two weeks ago against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech was happy to find some success last Saturday. Virginia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina, sneaking past 22-19.



Meanwhile, if Georgia Tech was riding high off their 66-31 takedown of Louisville two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Georgia Tech suffered a 14-point loss at the hands of Duke.



The last time the two teams met, Virginia Tech lost 28-22. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hokies are a solid 3 point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

This season, Virginia Tech is 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Georgia Tech, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Georgia Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Virginia Tech.