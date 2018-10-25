Virginia vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers (home) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (away)

Current records: Virginia 5-2; North Carolina 1-5

What to Know

Virginia will be playing at home against North Carolina at at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Virginia has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last Saturday, Virginia had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 28-14 win over Duke. Bryce Perkins was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he accumulated 189 passing yards and picked up 61 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, North Carolina was close but not close enough as they fell 40-37 to Syracuse.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 5-2 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. North Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Virginia defensive front that amassed four sacks against Duke, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
  • Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia
  • TV: Charter Sports Southeast
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cavaliers are a big 9 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

This season, Virginia is 5-1-0 against the spread. As for North Carolina, they are 3-2-1 against the spread

Series History

North Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Virginia.

  • 2017 - North Carolina Tar Heels 14 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 20
  • 2016 - Virginia Cavaliers 14 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 35
  • 2015 - North Carolina Tar Heels 26 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 13
