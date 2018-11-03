Washington St. vs. California: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)

Current records: Washington St. 7-1; California 5-3

What to Know

Washington St. will square off against California at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Washington St. brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Stanford last week; they left with a four-game streak. Washington St. had just enough and edged out Stanford 41-38. No one put up better numbers for Washington St. than Gardner Minshew II, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 438 yards and 3 touchdowns. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Minshew II.

Meanwhile, the struggle was real when California and Washington clashed, but California ultimately edged out the opposition 12-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for California.

Washington St. suffered a grim 3-37 defeat to California the last time the two teams met. Maybe Washington St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:45 PM ET

Saturday at 10:45 PM ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $107.90

Prediction

The Cougars are a big 9 point favorite against the Golden Bears.

This season, Washington St. are 7-0-0 against the spread. As for California, they are 3-3-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 11 point favorite.

Series History

California have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Washington St..