Washington St. vs. California: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Washington State vs. California football game
Who's Playing
Washington State Cougars (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)
Current records: Washington St. 7-1; California 5-3
What to Know
Washington St. will square off against California at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Washington St. brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Stanford last week; they left with a four-game streak. Washington St. had just enough and edged out Stanford 41-38. No one put up better numbers for Washington St. than Gardner Minshew II, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 438 yards and 3 touchdowns. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Minshew II.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when California and Washington clashed, but California ultimately edged out the opposition 12-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for California.
Washington St. suffered a grim 3-37 defeat to California the last time the two teams met. Maybe Washington St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:45 PM ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $107.90
Prediction
The Cougars are a big 9 point favorite against the Golden Bears.
This season, Washington St. are 7-0-0 against the spread. As for California, they are 3-3-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 11 point favorite.
Series History
California have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Washington St..
- 2017 - California Golden Bears 37 vs. Washington State Cougars 3
- 2016 - Washington State Cougars 56 vs. California Golden Bears 21
- 2015 - California Golden Bears 34 vs. Washington State Cougars 28
