Washington State vs. Houston: Prediction, pick, odds, line, football game, point spread, kickoff time, preview

Week 3 action kicks off late on Friday night from Houston with an under-the-radar noncoference matchup. No. 20 Washington State makes the trip to Texas this week to take on a feisty Houston team at a "neutral site" located 6.5 miles away from the Cougars' campus.

Even though this matchup was booked well in advance, it pits a pair of coaches against each other who are rather familiar with their adversary. Offensive guru Mike Leach takes on his former understudy Dana Holgorsen, who served as an assistant on Leach's staff at Texas Tech for eight years.

Defense may be optional on Friday night with the total currently sitting at 73.5 points. Let's take a closer look at what to expect at NRG Stadium on Friday night between these two Cougars.

Storylines

Washington State: Leach's team scored 58 points in its season-opener and topped that by scoring 59 in Week 2. Incredibly, it seems he's done it again: replaced an elite quarterback with another highly-competent gun-slinger. Senior Anthony Gordon is completing 81.1 percent of his passes this season, and is fueling a top-10 offense while rating out comfortably in total quarterback rating among the best in the nation.

Houston: Holgorsen was reminded in Week 1 of the season what he's been taught since Lincoln Riley took over at Oklahoma: beating the Sooners -- no matter the venue -- is a near-impossible task. The Cougars fell 49-31 to open their season at Oklahoma but bounced back in Week 2 with a confidence-boosting 37-17 win over Prairie View A&M. Getting quarterback D'Eriq King back into his Heisman-contending groove will be a must for Holgorsen's squad to have a puncher's chance.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 13 | Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

I get that NRG Stadium isn't Houston's home palace, but this is about as favorable a venue as the Cougars from the Lone Star State could get here. And they're getting points? No chance I'm giving up free money. I like the hometown Cougars to cover against the visiting Cougars -- especially with an 8.5-point spread. Pick: Houston +8.5

