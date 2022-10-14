The Arizona Wildcats travel to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday afternoon to take on the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 matchup at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are 4-2 and enter off a 45-38 road loss to Arizona State while the 3-3 Wildcats were hammered last weekend at home by No. 12 Oregon, 49-22. Washington narrowly prevailed in this matchup last season, 21-16. Washington is 3-2 against the spread, while Arizona is 2-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 14 points in the latest Washington vs. Arizona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 73.

Washington vs. Arizona spread: Washington -14

Washington vs. Arizona over/under: 73 points

What you need to know about Washington

After an impressive 4-0 start to the season, the Huskies have lost two straight road shootouts by one score each. Their defeat to Arizona State on Saturday was most surprising considering the Huskies lost to a one-win team who played the majority of the game with their backup quarterback. Almost as surprising was the lack of touchdown passes by QB Michael Penix Jr., who previously had thrown for 16 in the first five games. Penix did score his first rushing touchdown of the season though.

If there was a positive for the Huskies in their second straight loss, it was the five rushing touchdowns they had against ASU including three by RB Cameron Davis. With the Wildcats' ineptitude against the run (fifth worst in the country at nearly 229 yards allowed per game), Washington might score a number of times on the ground once again this Saturday.

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats seemingly aren't ready for prime time despite the fact they sold out Arizona Stadium last Saturday for the first time since 2015. Oregon managed 580 yards of total offense despite taking its foot off the pedal in the fourth quarter. Arizona turned the ball over three times and QB Jayden de Laura had an off night, only throwing for 241 yards with a touchdown and an interception. A bright spot for Arizona was the emergence of running backs D.J. Williams and Jonah Coleman, who combined to rush for 139 yards on 15 carries including Williams' 52 yard TD run.

Arizona's brightest spot on offense this year has been UTEP transfer WR Jacob Cowing, who ranks tied for third in the nation in receptions (46), fifth in receiving yards (643), and tied for fourth with seven touchdowns. Expect a fun game as both passing offenses have been elite in 2022. Washington ranks second in passing yards per game (357.3), while Arizona is 10th (323.5).

