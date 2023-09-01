The Washington Huskies enter the 2023 college football season with championship aspirations and a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. returns for his senior season and leads the Huskies into a season opening matchup with the Boise State Broncos. Washington finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 overall record, which included a win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl. The Broncos finished 10-4 a year ago, including a win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. Washington leads the all-time series 3-2.

Kickoff from Husky Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Washington odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 58.5. Before making any Washington vs. Boise State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Washington vs. Boise State spread: Washington -14.5

Washington vs. Boise State over/under: 58.5 points

Washington vs. Boise State money line: Boise State +474, Washington -673

WASH: Michael Penix Jr. was a second-team All Pac-12 selection in 2022.

BSU: The Broncos averaged over 200 rushing yards per game in 2022.

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State projects to have a dominant rushing attack in 2023. The Broncos averaged over 200 yards on the ground per game in 2022, and their leading rushers, quarterback Taylen Green and running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, who combined for 2,566 rushing yards a year ago, are all back.

Boise State has been one of the winningest programs in college football since the turn of the millennium. The last time the Broncos finished a season below .500 was 1997, a streak that should stay in tact in 2023. Boise State went 6-6-1 against the spread in 2022.

Why Washington can cover

Kalen DeBoer enters his second season as Washington's head coach with the Huskies in prime position to make a run at landing a spot in the College Football Playoff. Washington finished in the top eight of the final rankings a year ago, behind an offensive group that ranked second nationally in total offense. The Huskies averaged 515.8 total yards and 39.7 points per game in 2022.

Back for the Huskies is senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is one of the preseason top contenders to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy. In his first season with Washington, the Indiana transfer completed 362 of 554 passes for 4,641 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, and rushed for 92 yards and 4 TDs.

