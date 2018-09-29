Washington vs. BYU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies (home) vs. BYU Cougars (away)

Current records: Washington 3-1; BYU 3-1

What to Know

Washington will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. On Saturday they take on BYU at 8:30 p.m. Washington is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Arizona St. last Saturday, winning 27-20. Jake Browning was the offensive standout of the match for Washington, as he passed for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, BYU took their game against McNeese St. by a conclusive 30-3 score. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (24) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. BYU caused 4 turnovers against McNeese St., so Washington will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Huskies are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

This season, Washington is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for BYU, they are 2-1-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.