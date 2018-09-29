Washington vs. BYU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Washington vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
Washington Huskies (home) vs. BYU Cougars (away)
Current records: Washington 3-1; BYU 3-1
What to Know
Washington will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. On Saturday they take on BYU at 8:30 p.m. Washington is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Arizona St. last Saturday, winning 27-20. Jake Browning was the offensive standout of the match for Washington, as he passed for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, BYU took their game against McNeese St. by a conclusive 30-3 score. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (24) and coasted on those for the victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. BYU caused 4 turnovers against McNeese St., so Washington will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Huskies are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Cougars.
This season, Washington is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for BYU, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 5 all Saturday long
-
BYU vs. Washington odds, picks and bets
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of BYU football
-
Ohio St. at Penn St. pick, live stream
It's a major Big Ten East showdown in Happy Valley Saturday night
-
Stanford vs. Notre Dame odds, best bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Stanford football
-
Stanford at Notre Dame pick, live stream
Stanford and Notre Dame will play as top 10 teams for the first time ever
-
Clemson title hopes all on Lawrence
Clemson lost its star freshman quarterback to an injury but came back to beat Syracuse